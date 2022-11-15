press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events are free and open to the public.

LACIS Honorary Fellow, Ruth Conniff, will present the findings of her recently published book at this hybrid in person and online event. Organized by the Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies (LACIS) Program at UW-Madison and co-sponsored by the Havens Wright Center for Social Justice.

Ruth Conniff is the editor-in-chief of the Wisconsin Examiner and editor-at-large and former editor-in-chief of The Progressive magazine. She has appeared on Good Morning America, C-SPAN, and NPR and has been a frequent guest on All In with Chris Hayes on MSNBC. Milked: How an American Crisis Brought Together Midwestern Dairy Farmers and Mexican Workers (The New Press) is her first book.

If you live in Madison, you can attend the event in person at Ingraham Hall, Room 206, 1155 Observatory Dr, WI 53706. You can also register to attend online.