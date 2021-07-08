Milkweed Soup Tasting

In Stalking the Wild Asparagus, Euell Gibbons opines that the unopened flower buds of milkweed can be cooked and eaten like broccoli and young pods can be cooked and eaten like okra, but he doesn't say a word about milkweed soup. You can try it, though, in the Gibbons tradition of wild eating, at this drop-in tasting. The milkweed is grown in Olbrich’s Indigenous Garden, which is full of plants important to Native foodways.