DJ Millbot at a mixing console.

media release: Stay-cation in the tropics! Sip botanically-inspired cocktails and mocktails while groovin' to a variety of music spun by local DJs in Olbrich's Bolz Conservatory! All proceeds benefit the Gardens. $12.

DJ Millbot (aka Emily Mills) is a longtime Madison DJ, musician, writer, and event organizer. They currently hold a residency at the Cardinal Bar with their monthly early dance party, Hot Flash (every first Friday from 7-9:30pm), and make frequent appearances at events like Hot Summer Gays. Whatever genre they're focused on, the goal is always to curate a fun, engaging musical flow and experience for all. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @djmillbot.

Tickets will go on sale March 6.

If Cocktails in the Conservatory sells out, Olbrich does not maintain a wait list or reply to inquiries asking if exceptions can be made for additional ticket sales. We appreciate your understanding.

Advanced timed tickets required! No tickets at the door