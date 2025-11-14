DJ Millbot

media release: Stay-cation in the tropics! Sip botanically-inspired cocktails and mocktails while groovin' to a variety of music spun by local DJs in Olbrich's Bolz Conservatory! All proceeds benefit the Gardens. $12.

DJ Millbot (aka Emily Mills) is a longtime Madison DJ, musician, writer, and event organizer. They currently hold a residency at the Cardinal Bar with their monthly early dance party, Hot Flash (every first Friday from 7-9:30pm), and make frequent appearances at events like Hot Summer Gays. Whatever genre they're focused on, the goal is always to curate a fun, engaging musical flow and experience for all. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @djmillbot. 

Tickets will go on sale March 6.

  • 1st Time Slot - 6:45 - 8:45 PM (lobby doors open at 6:30 PM)
  • Intermission - 8:45-9 PM - Conservatory is cleared for second time slot.  
  • 2nd Time Slot - 9-11 PM
  • Arrive anytime during your scheduled time slot
  • Guests must exit the conservatory at the conclusion each time slot (8:45 PM & 11PM)
  • Wanna stay for the whole event - purchase entry for both time slots
  • Bar stations are available both inside the Conservatory and in the Commons (a large room off of the lobby that will house the waiting line if necessary)
  • Must be 21 to attend
  • Tickets are non-refundable.

