Miller Oberman, Ruth Llana, Reid Kurkerewicz

press release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome poet Miller Oberman, author of The Unstill Ones!

An exciting debut collection of original poems and translations from Old English, The Unstill Ones takes readers into a timeless, shadow-filled world where new poems sound ancient, and ancient poems sound new. Award-winning scholar-poet Miller Oberman’s startlingly fresh translations of well-known and less familiar Old English poems often move between archaic and contemporary diction, while his original poems frequently draw on a compressed, tactile Old English lexicon and the powerful formal qualities of medieval verse.

Miller Oberman has received a number of awards for his poetry, including a Ruth Lilly Fellowship, a 92Y Discovery Prize, and Poetry magazine’s John Frederick Nims Memorial Prize for Translation. His work has appeared in Poetry, London Review of Books, The Nation, Boston Review, Tin House, and Harvard Review. He lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Miller will also be joined by two local talents: Ruth Llana and Reid Kurkerewicz!

Ruth Llana (Asturias, Spain) is the author of tiembla (Point de Lunettes, 2014), winner of the University of Granada “Federico García Lorca” Poetry Prize 2013, the artisanal chapbook estructuras (Ejemplar Único, 2015), in collaboration with artist Gabriel Viñals, and umbral (Malasangre, 2017). Her interests include art, cinema, photography, and translation, all of which are topics she writes about for different publications, including the literature and cinema magazine Shangrila.

Reid Kurkerewicz is a writer, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a member of Madison Community Cooperative. His poetry has been published by Seafoam Mag, and his fiction appears in Placeholder Magazine. Reid is also a frequent contributor to Madison publications and is currently writing a novel about a goose in the Garden of Eden.