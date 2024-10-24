press release: Mills Folly will continue to showcase the best experimental film and video art from the national microcinema circuit and film festivals from around the country.

What is Mills Folly Microcinema?

Founded in 2018, Mills Folly Microcinema showcases nationally recognized experimental film and video art from the film festival and microcinema circuit. We network with regional filmmakers and organizations to bring filmmakers and guest programmers to Madison for screenings. And we incubate local experimental filmmaking by providing screen time at Project Projection events.

The series is curated by James Kreul and a programming committee that meets monthly. There is no general submission form at this time, but filmmakers can contact james@artlitlab.org with proposals and inquiries.

The name for Mills Folly Microcinema was inspired by the nickname for Park Place mansion at 2709 Sommers Avenue, originally called “Elmside” by its first owner Simeon Mills in 1863. As explained at Historic Madison, Inc., “Townspeople called it 'Mills Folly,' since it was located so far east that no one could conceive of such a long daily commute to town.” Just as Mills pursued the outer fringe in 1863, Mills Folly Microcinema explores new frontiers in film and video. Experimental programming might seem to be sheer folly in today’s media landscape, but that just reinforces the need for an experimental film and video series in Madison.

What is Project Projection?

Semi-annual Project Projection screenings showcase experimental films, short documentaries, music videos, dance films, and animation by local filmmakers (Madison and Dane County).

There is a submission form for Project Projection screenings. Local filmmakers can submit work for the next screening on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at https://artlitlab.org/project-projection.

See past Project Projection program notes at these links:

May 2024

September 2023

March 2023

July 2022

January 2020

April 2019

December 2018