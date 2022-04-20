press release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents Love and Other Violences, an evening of videos by Cecelia Condit and Kym McDaniel on Wednesday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5, or free for ALL members. Seating is limited, and doors open at 7:00 p.m. McDaniel will present the program in person, and Condit will participate in the Q&A via video conferencing. Tickets available at the door. Love and Other Violences is a program of powerful cinematic and personal exploration with an interplay of work from video artists Cecelia Condit and Kym McDaniel. Through a selection of their short works, we will open up some of the common themes that thread through them--from relief, to empowerment, to reclamation, or voicing one’s own interior. This program intends to ask how love and violence can be conflated and misconstrued. Kym McDaniel is an assistant professor in cinema at Binghamton University, and an experimental filmmaker, media collaborator, choreographer, and performer whose work has screened at Slamdance, Antimatter, and the Chicago Underground Film Festival. Cecelia Condit is a professor emerita in the Department of Film, Video, Animation and New Genres at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, USA., where she was the director of the graduate program in film for 30 years.