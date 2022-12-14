press release: The Cosmic Rays Film Festival Tour makes a stop at Mills Folly Microcinema with a program that investigates the nature of vision and visuality. The Look and Learn program will screen on Wednesday, December 14 at 7:00 p.m at Arts + Literature Laboratory, Admission $5.00, free for ALL members. Limited seating.

The Cosmic Rays Film Festival, founded by filmmakers Sabine Gruffat and Bill Brown in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is an annual celebration of short films that expand our idea of what film is and what it can be. The Look and Learn program, curated by John Winn, foregrounds the materiality of the image, featuring work that makes innovative use of found footage, archival documents, scientific imaging, new media, drones, and celluloid. These films ask us to consider how the visual world is historically, technologically, and sensorially structured.

ABOUT MILLS FOLLY MICROCINEMA

Mills Folly Microcinema showcases nationally recognized experimental film and video art work from the festival and microcinema circuit. We network with regional filmmakers and organizations to bring filmmakers and guest programmers to Madison for screenings. And we incubate local experimental filmmaking by providing screen time at Project Projection events.

Mills Folly Microcinema is funded in part by grants from Dane Arts and the Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board.