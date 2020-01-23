press release: Join us at the January screening for Mills Folly Microcinema, the monthly showcase of experimental film and video presented by Arts + Literature Laboratory.

While we wait for ALL's new facilities to open in Spring 2020, Mills Folly Microcinema will present a special screening at the Central Branch of the Madison Public Library. Thursday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m. Free admission.

Project Projection screenings showcase short films from local filmmakers in the following categories: Experimental, Documentary, Music Video, and Animation.

If you have work that you would like to be considered for upcoming Project Projection screenings, please use the submission form and consult the Terms of Agreement found at the Arts + Literature Laboratory website. The early deadline for the next screening is Monday, January 6. Selected works meeting this deadline will be included in advance publicity for the screening. The late deadline for the next screening is Friday, January 17. Works not selected will remain eligible for future events. There is no submission fee for entries. Questions about the submission process can be sent to James Kreul at james@artlitlab.org.