media release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents You Don't Know Me: Selections from the 2025 Cosmic Rays Film Festival on Wednesday, January 28, 2024 at 7:00pm. Suggested donation: $5.00. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Founded by filmmakers Sabine Gruffat and Bill Brown, the Cosmic Rays Film Festival is an annual celebration of short films in Chapel Hill, North Carolina that expands our idea of what film is and what it can be. Each year, the festival selects work from the previous year's festival to tour at a variety of museums, universities, micro-cinemas, and other screening venues.

What happens to our bodies in an age of disembodiment? You Don't Know Me is a program of short experimental films about the roles our bodies play, the data they generate, the avatars they adopt, and the traces they leave behind. Films that ask if we’re evolving into something new, or just heading for extinction. Total Running Time: 82 minutes.