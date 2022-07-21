press release: Join us for the latest installment of Project Projection, a showcase for locally produced film and video presented by Mills Folly Microcinema

Come watch locally produced experimental films, dance films, music videos, and narrative shorts at Project Projection, a free screening presented by Mills Folly Microcinema on Thursday, July 21 at 8:00 p.m. (Please note later start, closer to sunset.) Seating is limited, and doors open at 7:30 p.m. Curated by Elyza Therese Parker and James Kreul.

A Floral Fire | Grant Phipps | 3.5 minutes: Experimental. Tripped-out found footage flowers and fields, consumed by fire (and rot), among a patchwork of analog and digital spaces.

Happy Birthday | Paulina Eguino | 2 minutes: Stop-motion claymation. A student stressed by her studies on her birthday decides to just sleep. But when she does, her creative ideas (clay figures) run active through the night.

Down Bad | Akiwele Burayidi, Elyza Therese Parker | 5 minutes: Screen dance. Three performers warm up backstage. Will they be ready by show time? Performance by Tye Trondson, Audrey Glock, and Jax Neal.

Buff by Dawn | Phantasmagoria, Inc. | 4.5 minutes: Music video. A man receives a VHS of two workout mavens urging viewers to get buff overnight. Man succeeds, smashes time, and transcends the grave. Performance by Luke Leavitt, Pooky Augustine, Robert Abbot, TJ Clancy and Beth Martin.

Eat Me | Lo Lynch | 10 minutes: Experimental. Jane Dough’s (Veda Manly) self-image becomes corrupted by the ideation of women’s bodies as a commodity while flipping through television channels. The audience voyeuristically watches her bath and beauty routine as she tries to turn herself into a cake. Can she bake the cake and eat it too?

Surfacing: A Hedged Ephemera | Meggen Heuss | 5 minutes: Experimental. A showcase of found & porcured footage in a collage format, following techniques studied in the Found Footage and Collage Cinema class at Arts + Literature Laboratory in Spring 2022.

Selfie | Elyza Therese Parker | 4 minutes: Experimental. A young person attempts to paint a self-portrait and, by doing so, struggles to differentiate between self and self-image.

Lonely Rave | Tye Trondson, Akiwele Burayidi | 7 minutes

Screen dance. Lonely Rave follows dancer Burayidi as she navigates between two worlds: an abandoned kindergarten classroom and an empty green rave. Burayidi shifts from a shy uneasiness, to boldly uncomfortable. By sinking into discomfort unapologetically, Lonely Rave suggests we must feel how we feel until it’s time to feel different.

Today | Bea Frank | 3 minutes: Experimental. With this piece, I wanted to examine the way violence is conditioned into the way children are raised. This film was created using entirely archival footage, some of which came from my family’s own home videos.

Mirror Selfie | Gracie Wallner | 3 minutes: Experimental. A queer short film self-portrait about self-reflection, gaze, and acceptance. A Lumina Flick.

Dark Matter | Rakhi Winston | 4.5 minutes: A dance film exploring personal tribulations of cycles of blame you might put on others when we hurt ourselves repeatedly due to not taking control of and responsibility for our own emotions and actions. Performance by Akiwele Burayidi, Cecilia Monroy, and Rakhi Winston.

H e a r t s i c k | Paulina Eguino | 2 minutes: Coping with the grief of a love lost, a vicious cycle of drinking and sleeping ensues. Days blur together as one overthinks what was real or fake between the two lovers.

Boogie Shoes | Tye Trondson | 21 minutes: Boogie Shoes exists somewhere between documentary and screendance. Featuring twenty-five tender, silly, and groovy subjects, Boogie Shoes celebrates our feet and the shoes we wear.