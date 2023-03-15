press release: Come watch locally produced experimental films, dance films, music videos, and narrative shorts at Project Projection, a free screening presented by Mills Folly Microcinema on Wednesday, March 15, at 7:00 p.m. Seating is limited, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Curated by James Kreul and the Mills Folly Microcinema curatorial team.

Local filmmakers (Madison and Dane County) can submit work by filling out the form here. Be sure to read the Terms of Agreement linked at the bottom of the form. Early deadline, Friday, February 3, 2023

See past lineups from December 2018, April 2019, January 2020, and July 2022.

ABOUT MILLS FOLLY MICROCINEMA

Mills Folly Microcinema showcases nationally recognized experimental film and video art work from the festival and microcinema circuit. We network with regional filmmakers and organizations to bring filmmakers and guest programmers to Madison for screenings. And we incubate local experimental filmmaking by providing screen time at Project Projection events.

Mills Folly Microcinema is funded in part by grants from Dane Arts and the Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board.