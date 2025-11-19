media release:Mills Folly Microcinema welcomes filmmaker and scholar Hugo Ljungbäck for Behind Closed Doors, a program of his short videos, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 7:00pm. Suggested donation: $5.00. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Hugo Ljungbäck is a Swedish filmmaker, archivist, curator, and media scholar. His videos explore queer history, identity, representation, and sexuality through an autobiographical lens, emphasizing the possibilities afforded by found footage filmmaking in response to the ephemerality of queer history. By using appropriated text, photos, sound, and video to make visible the hidden, sometimes unflattering, and often unarchivable traces of queer experience, his work builds a makeshift archive of love letters, home movies, YouTube videos, sex tapes, spam emails, physique magazines, propaganda films, and selfies. This hour-long program presents the first survey of his work spanning the past eight years. Please note that some of the videos feature sexually explicit materials.

Mills Folly Microcinema showcases nationally recognized experimental film and video art from the festival and microcinema circuit. We network with regional filmmakers and organizations to bring filmmakers and guest programmers to Madison for screenings. And we incubate local experimental filmmaking by providing screen time at Project Projection events.