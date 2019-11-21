press release: Join us at the November screening for Mills Folly Microcinema, the monthly showcase of experimental film and video presented by Arts + Literature Laboratory.

We will present Take It Down: Recent Experimental Shorts, a collection of short films by Sabine Gruffat, Carl Elsaesser, Penny Lane, Cecelia Condit, and D. Madsen Minax. Please note: tonight's screening contains explicit content not appropriate for all audiences.

Thursday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m., Arts + Literature Laboratory, 2021 Winnebago Street

Admission $5, or free for ALL members. Seating is limited, and doors open at 7:15 p.m.

Project Projection bonus material: As part of our effort to showcase work by local filmmakers we will also screen two short documentaries about the Dakota Access Pipeline protests by River Aquamann.