Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents Project Projection screenings semi-annually to showcase experimental films, short documentaries, music videos, dance films, and animation by local filmmakers (Madison and Dane County).
See past lineups at these links:
We are now accepting submissions for the next Project Projection screening on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.
