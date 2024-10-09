press release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents Project Projection screenings semi-annually to showcase experimental films, short documentaries, music videos, dance films, and animation by local filmmakers (Madison and Dane County).

We are now accepting submissions for the next Project Projection screening on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.