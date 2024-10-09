Mills Folly Microcinema

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents Project Projection screenings semi-annually to showcase experimental films, short documentaries, music videos, dance films, and animation by local filmmakers (Madison and Dane County). 

See past lineups at these links:

December 2018

April 2019

January 2020

July 2022

March 2023

September 2023

May 2024

We are now accepting submissions for the next Project Projection screening on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

Info

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Movies
608-556-7415
Google Calendar - Mills Folly Microcinema - 2024-10-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mills Folly Microcinema - 2024-10-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mills Folly Microcinema - 2024-10-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mills Folly Microcinema - 2024-10-09 19:00:00 ical