media release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents Experimen tal Films by Richard Tuohy and Dianna Barrie, on Wednesday, March 26 at 7:00pm. Admission $5.00, free for ALL members. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Australian filmmakers Richard Tuohy and Dianna Barrie are internationally renowned for their inventive 16mm filmmaking techniques, both in the camera and in the darkroom. Their films combine creativity, chemistry, invention and experimentation to culminate in a visceral synchronicity of form and content. In Australia, the pair founded and run Nanolab--part commercial Super8 lab, part alchemical artist playground. They also established the Artist Film Workshop, a cooperative, members-run lab in Melbourne.

Curated by Blake Barit. Program running time: 77.5 minutes. Format: Digital files.