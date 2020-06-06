CANCELED: Milonga by the Lake

press release: ​After carefully considering the magnitude of the health challenges in our world, and the possible risks to dancers' health that our Milonga by the Lake at Olin Park might present, MTS has chosen to cancel this June 6 milonga. We are deeply disappointed, but we know it is the right thing to do.

We will continue to monitor the risks and impact of the coronavirus, and assess MTS plans accordingly. Please be assured that tango dancers' health-safety is paramount to us. MTS will reinstate our regularly scheduled milongas and prácticas as soon as it is safe for everyone. We appreciate your patience during this unprecedented time.