Milonga Matinee

media release: Madison Tango Society will sustain the Cafe CODA tango vibe! THE Milonga Matinée© Saturday afternoon tango tradition continues at Cafe CODA, on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays.

On Saturday, Sep. 14, Cafe CODA presents a special Live Music Tango Duo performance for our Tango community, co-hosted by Madison Tango Society.

Jacques Saint-Cyr obtained a B.A. in music education from the University of Québec in Montreal and a M.A. in flute performance from University of Montréal. He became involved with Tango in 1993. His major influences are Suzuki and Pepito Avellaneda with whom he studied in 1995, Rodolfo Dinzel and Mingo Pugliese with whom he is studying each summer in Buenos Aires since 1997. From 1996 to 2003, Jacques Saint-Cyr taught, choreographed and performed at La Tangueria in Montréal, one of the first and most renowned places dedicated to Argentine tango of that town. Jacques has worked as a guest teacher in many cities across North America including Québec, Chicoutimi, Ottawa and Washington, Champaign-Urbana, Purdue and Madison. In 2001, he participated in the production of the film Macadam Tango that has been presented in television by Radio-Canada and TV5 (the international French television network).

Jacques’ interest in tango took him to research and study the development of tango music. Jacques offers in his teaching his expertise in tango music and his knowledge of music pedagogy applied to dance.

https://www.facebook.com/ jacques.saintcyr.9/

Valerie Blair holds a Bachelor’s in Music Education and a Master’s in piano from Northern Illinois University. She has played for local opera and musical theater productions, and voice studios in Chicago and suburbs, and in Buffalo, NY. For four years she taught general music for pre-K through middle school at Spectrum School here in Rockford, where she started the area’s first Music Together© Licensed Preschool Program. At the Music Academy of Rockford College she teaches early childhood music and recently launched a music program at the Rosecrance adolescent treatment center. At Rock Valley College she is the accompanist for Chamber Singers and Women’s Choir, as well as for voice students.

The performance and dance social starts at 3 pm to 5 pm.

Ticket: $20 (online) $25 (door). Door opens at 2 pm. 18+ and all abilities of Tango dance are welcome!