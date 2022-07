media release: Milonga Matinee is back! Come join us for a late afternoon tango social at a great downtown location! All levels welcome - bring friends! Looking forward to seeing you all on the dance floor again - it's been too long!

3:00 - 5:00 pm, second and third Saturdays, Cafe Coda, 1224 Willy Street

COVER: $5 per person (pay at bar).