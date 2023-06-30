Milton Fourth of July

Friday, July 30

3:00PM – 8:00PM Milton Mile Swim 2023 [Registration Details]; 5:00PM 4th of July Softball Tournament Begins @ Schilberg Park; 7:00PM Milton Crescents Baseball Game @ Schilberg Park

July 1-4: 10:00AM – 11:00PM Carnival; 11:00AM – 11:00PM Beer Tent; 11:00AM – 11:00PM Food Trucks & Booths

Saturday, July 1

8:00AM – 1:00PM Milton Mile Swim 2023 [Registration Details]; 10:00AM – 8:00PM 4th of July Softball Tournament; 10:00AM – 2:00PM 3v3 4th of July Basketball Tournament; 11:00AM Lions Club Bike Parade; 12:00PM – 6:00PM *NEW* Escape Room; 12:00PM & 3 pm Nick’s Interactive Kids Music Show; 1:00PM & 4 pm Barnyard Adventure Show; 2:00PM Integrity Martial Arts Performance; 3:00PM – 5:00PM Ryan & Landrick Motorcycle Stunt Show; 5:00PM – 8:00PM Milton Community Days Vendor Fair; 7:00PM Opening Ceremony; Live Music: 5:00PM – 7000 Apart and 7:30PM – The Now

Sunday, July 2

10:00AM – 8:00PM Softball Tournament; 11:00AM & 3 pm Ryan & Landrick Motorcycle Stunt Show; 12:00PM – 1:00PM Lakeside Fire Dept. Mobile Splash Pad; 12:00PM – 6:00PM *NEW* Escape Room; 12:00PM & 3 pm Nick’s Interactive Kids Music Show 1:00PM & 4 pm Barnyard Adventure Show; 1:30PM Home Depot Kids Workshop; 3:00PM Wine Tasting by Northleaf & Timber Hill Wineries; Live Music 5:00PM –Primitive Culture and 7:30PM Bree Morgan

Monday, July 3

12:00PM – 5:00PM Carnival Ticket Deal Day; 12:00PM and 3 pm Nick’s Interactive Kids Music Show; 1:00PM & 4 pm Barnyard Adventure Show; 5:00PM – 7:00PM Milton Area Chamber of Commerce – Business after 5 [Beer Tent]; Live Music: 5:00PM – Taylor & Von and 7:30PM – Rainbow Bridge

Tuesday, July 4

8:30AM Optimist Run [Registration Form]; 1:00PM MILTON 4TH OF JULY PARADE; 3:00PM & 5 pm Nick’s Interactive Kids Music Show; 4:00PM & 6 pm Barnyard Adventure Show; Live Music: 5:00PM – Taylor & Von and 7:30PM – Rainbow Bridge

8:00PM (DUSK) MILTON RHYTHM & BOOMS FIREWORKS SHOW!