press release: North American Entertainment Group is proud to announce that the annual Milwaukee Blues Festival will once again return to the Miller High Life Theatre in 2020, this time starring Pokey Bear, Sir Charles Jones, Bobby Rush, Calvin Richardson, Tucka, Lenny Williams, and Lacee.

The 9th Annual Milwaukee Blues Festival comes to the Miller High Life Theatre on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets on sale at the Miller High Life Theatre Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. The Miller High Life Theatre is located at 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue (6th & Kilbourn) in downtown Milwaukee.