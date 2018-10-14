× Expand Milwaukee Connection

press release: The second concert of the Madison Jazz Society’s fall concert series will take place on Sunday, October 14, from 1-4 p.m. at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg. The Milwaukee Connection will perform.

MJS President Linda Marty Schmitz said, “The Milwaukee Connection has “blown away” our audiences during their previous appearances on the MJS stage. We’re sure that their fourth appearance on October 14 will live up to our expectations – and more!”

Founded by the late Chuck Hedges, the Milwaukee Connection is a swing group with a style that is a creative extension of the hot swing and mainstream era with the classic instrumentation of the Benny Goodman and Lionel Hampton sound. The group pays tribute to Hedges’ spirit and music. Featuring some of the Midwest’s best jazz musicians – Steve Lewandowski, guitar; Curt Hanrahan, reeds; Bob Maynard, vibes; Larry Tresp, bass and Jack Carr, drums -- the Milwaukee Connection is known for its hard driving rhythm section and tight ensemble melodic lines. Mike Drew, veteran Milwaukee Jazz critic and columnist said of the group, “There’s diversity here, from chamber swing to gypsy jazz, blues, sambas and more.”

Tickets for the concert are $20 for MJS members; $25 for non-members and those age 18 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at noon. Details can be found at www.madisonjazz.com or by calling 608-850-5400.

Formed in 1984, the Madison Jazz Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization formed to encourage the performance of and education about jazz. It annually sponsors six concerts that attract jazz fans from all over the Midwest. The group awards grants to school music departments to enhance their jazz education programs.