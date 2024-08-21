media release: Catch Rooftop Cinema, now free for all! Thursdays, July 31 – August 21 • 9 PM.

Bring a friend, a blanket, or camp chairs and enjoy an evening of independent films and videos under the stars. Films begin each Thursday at sundown, in the Museum's Rooftop Sculpture Garden. Rooftop Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s education department and is curated by James Kreul. MMoCA’s film programming is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and a gift from an anonymous donor.

Experience diverse, experimental films from Wisconsin's vibrant filmmaking community, born out of UW-Milwaukee’s recognized film program and groups like Riverwest Film & Video and the Milwaukee Underground Film Festival. Experimental films from Milwaukee play at festivals around the country, and now you can see them right here in Madison.

Learn more at: mmoca.org/events/milwaukee- experimental-films