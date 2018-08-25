press release: The third annual Milwaukee Fringe Festival will be taking place this year at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday August 25 and Sunday August 26, 2018. The arts event will accept submissions from artists interested in participating beginning on Monday, January 15, 2018 via the event's official website.

The two-day event will provide venues for theatre, dance and music performances, as well as art displays to give an opportunity for emerging artists to be discovered while strengthening the fabric of Milwaukee’s arts community. The third annual event in Downtown Milwaukee will utilize the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, Todd Wehr Theater, Peck Pavilion and surrounding areas.

The submission form is live on the festival’s website and will remain open from January 15-March 5, 2018. The event offers an Early Bird submission fee of $20 through February 1, 2018, with the standard submission fee of $25 in effect between February 2-March 5, 2018

Dancers, actors and musicians are encouraged to submit performance proposals following a list of criteria, along with examples of past work. Visual artists are asked to submit proposals for projects or to display artwork, with photographic or video examples of past work. Submissions will be judged by members of arts organizations of each separate discipline, and accepted artists will be assigned to performance slots at one the festival’s three venues.

The event will feature free outdoor performances as well as ticketed indoor performances. The MKE Fringe Fest will focus on accessibility to the citizens of Milwaukee by offering free or inexpensive live performances in the center of the city. More information is available via mkefringe.com/submissions.