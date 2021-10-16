Performing artists require that all attendees show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result administered maximum of 72 hours prior to the show. A picture of both sides of your vaccination card will suffice.

media release: For ten years Milwaukee Hot Club has been playing gypsy swing in the tradition of the late, great Django Reinhardt. Our music is a high energy mix of swing and latin rhythms, from ballads to barn burners; exuberant instrumental music alternating with soulful vocals.

We perform acoustically and with amplification designed to preserve the acoustic qualities of our instruments. Our music has been enthusiastically received at The Milwaukee Art Museum, Bastille Days, clubs, dances, and cafes and we’ve been featured in live performances on WUWM and 88.9. Recently we were featured (for the 2nd time) alongside international artists at the Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival.

The members of Milwaukee Hot Club (Guy Fiorentini, Scott Hlavenka, Aaron Gardner and Clay Schaub) have been nominated for and awarded multiple WAMI awards, appeared with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, toured the continental United States and Europe, and regularly play with some of the best jazz artists throughout the Midwest.