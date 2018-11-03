$10.

press release: Milwaukee Hot Club plays “gypsy jazz”, the music of the late great guitarist Django Reinhardt and his modern descendants. Their music is a high energy mix of swing, bossa, and gypsy samba rhythms. Although primarily an instrumental group, vocal tunes comprise up to 30% of their set. MHC is 2 gypsy guitars, upright bass, and usually sax and/or clarinet. They perform acoustically and with amplification designed to preserve the acoustic qualities of their instruments.