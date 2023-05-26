media release: Before OZZfest. Before Mayhem Festival. Before all of them — there was Milwaukee Metal Fest.

The iconic, midwestern, multi-day event was the stuff of legends and is returning to prominence in 2023. Hatebreed frontman and podcaster Jamey Jasta purchased the rights last year and today announces the lineup for Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023.

The rebooted event will take place on Memorial Day Weekend at The Rave/Eagles club. Get tickets here.

The lineup includes Lamb of God, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, and many more. Go here for more information.

"The infamous Milwaukee Metal Fest created so many memories, hosted legendary bands, and gave up and comers something to aspire to. Memorial Day Weekend 2023 (May 26, 27, and 28) — it returns with a stacked line up and a new lease on life," says Jasta. "I cannot wait to see all the bands and hang with everyone in Milwaukee. I'm so grateful for [booking agent] Tim Borror and the Sound Talent Crew; and Leslie, Joe, and everyone at The Rave/Eagles for helping us put this event together. Milwaukee Metal Fest is back! See you in Wisconsin this May!"

Says Borror, "Milwaukee Metal Fest was such a huge part of the metal culture back in the day, and it really helped a lot of bands. It was always at The Rave and the combo is iconic. Working with Jamey, the great people at The Rave, and all the bands to bring it back in 2023 is fucking incredible. This is going to be a great event, don't miss it!"

also on the bill: Napalm Death, Dark Angel, The Black Dahlia Murder, Obituary, Shadows Fall, Corrosion of Conformity, Fear Factory, After the Burial, The Halo Effect, Dying Fetus, Immolation, Crowbar, Vio-Lence, Goatwhore, Jungle Rot, Misery Index, Broken Hope, Terror, Macabre, Gatecreeper, Sanguisugabogg, Frozen Soul, Defeated Sanity, Dying Wish, Khemmis, Undeath, Blood Incantation, Imperial Triumphant, Impaler, Fuming Mouth, Ingrown, HATH, Repentance, Casket Robbery, Disinter, Thrown Into Exhile, Toxic Ruin