Milwaukee Noir

press release: Akashic Books continues its award-winning series of original noir anthologies, launched in 2004 with Brooklyn Noir. Akashic Books continues its award-winning noir anthology series, featuring the first collection of short fiction written about Milwaukee by writers who've experienced life here. The crime/noir genre can be one of the purest forms of social commentary, and the contributors capture the struggle and resilience of the people who live here. Featuring readings by Jennifer Morales, Vida Cross, Mary Thorson, Christi Clancy, and Nick Petrie.