September 29, 2017 6:00 P.M.

Exhibition Opening for Milwaukee’s Beer Line at Octopi Brewing, 1131 Uniek Dr., Waunakee, Wisconsin

press release: Beer has uncontestably become a defining trait of Wisconsin life and culture. As the industry continues to grow in new directions, we recall the illustrious history of beer that built the foundations of our state’s industry. A quieter, but no less important aspect to the growth of Wisconsin industry is the national rail network that shepherded Wisconsin to its current brewing fame. To shine a light on both, the Center for Railroad Photography & Art proudly announces the opening of Milwaukee’s Beer Line, an exhibition showcasing Milwaukee’s brewing history and its connection to the railroad industry, at Octopi Brewing on Friday, September 29.

In its debut tour, Milwaukee’s Beer Line features 1950s-era photographs from the Center’s Wallace W. Abbey Collection. In celebration of the exhibition’s opening, Octopi Brewing will hold a gala for the show’s unveiling. The event is free and open to the public. The taproom at Octopi opens at 4:00 P.M. and the event will begin at 6:00 P.M. Staff members from the Center will give a brief presentation about the exhibition and its historical context regarding the Milwaukee Road and Milwaukee’s brewing industry at 7:00 P.M. The event will feature a live piano player and beverages from Octopi Brewing’s rotating tap will be served. Octopi will also be serving food from their brand new food truck, featuring elevated bar cuisine.

Milwaukee’s Beer Line is continuing its debut tour from the East Troy Railroad Museum in East Troy, Wisconsin, where it stood in conjunction with a special beer tasting train the museum ran on September 9. Following its stay at Octopi Brewing for the month of October, the show will travel to Grumpy Troll Brew Pub in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin where it will be on display for the month of November.

The Center for Railroad Photography & Art is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit arts and education organization that achieves its mission through exhibitions, conferences, and publications that spring from its core commitment to collect, preserve, and then make widely available imagery that portrays the nearly 200-year history of railroads. While based in Madison, Wisconsin, the Center does not maintain a museum space or large facilities, but instead collaborates on its many projects with individuals and institutions ranging from museums and universities to libraries and historical societies. This approach allows the Center to focus on railroad imagery and the profound and moving stories it can tell.

Octopi Brewing is the leading contract brewery in the Midwest. Built specifically to cater to modern craft brewing needs, their services include sourcing packaging materials, collaborating on new recipes, designing new brand identities, and helping navigate distribution channels. Located just north of Madison in Waunakee, their philosophy is “Brewing your Beer, Propelling your Brand." Their brewery also includes a taproom with a constantly changing draft list, showcasing their own beers as well as ones brewed for clients.