Mimmi Fulmer & Bruce Bengtson

media release: Tickets on sale August 22, 2022

General admission: $15; Students: Free (ticket required)

Mead Witter School of Music Faculty Artist Series

Mimmi Fulmer, voice; Bruce Bengtson, piano

Program

Songs from Finland, Sweden and Norway, including classical and traditional repertoire.

……

Mimmi Fulmer performs repertoire from early music to works written for her. She has appeared as soloist at the Aspen Music Festival and Kennedy Center, and her career includes premieres of nine opera roles.

The granddaughter of immigrants from Finland and Sweden, Ms. Fulmer is an advocate for bringing Nordic songs to American singers. She has presented programs of Nordic repertoire throughout the US, and is the editor of Midnight Sun, a three-volume anthology of songs from Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark published by Subito Music.

She has recorded with the Centaur, Albany, Innova, and CRI labels. Her CD, About Time, was called “a gratifying testimony to …composers in America” by Opera News online.

Ms. Fulmer is Professor of Voice and Opera at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her students are enjoying success singing at the Metropolitan Opera, on Broadway and national tours, and as educators at schools and universities.

……

Bruce Bengtson recently retired after 40 years as Director of Music at Luther Memorial Church in Madison, Wisconsin.

Beginning organ study in Salem, Oregon at the age of 11, Bengtson went on to earn degrees in organ performance at Southern Methodist University (undergraduate) and Valparaiso University (graduate), placing first in one state and two national competitions during his college years.

Besides concerts in the United States, Mr. Bengtson has been featured in concerts in Mexico, Canada, and Europe. He continues to play services and concerts, accompany vocalists/instrumentalists, and is active in the Organ Historical Society, Association of Lutheran Church Musicians, and the American Guild of Organists.