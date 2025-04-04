Mimosa After-Hours Mocktail & Mingle

media release: Mimosa Books & Gifts is excited to host an after hours community event in our newly renovated space at 409 State Street. Join us for appetizers and drinks to celebrate our fresh look, connect with the Mimosa team, and preview brand new crystals from our trip to the world's biggest gem show starting at 7:00pm on Friday, April 4.

Mimosa will be serving complimentary signature mocktails by BadArtCo along with appetizers, and all guests will have the chance to enter prize drawings to win a $100 Mimosa gift card or free passes for classes at BadArtCo. Attendees will also receive a goodie bag of crystal treasures (while supplies last.) Enjoy free street parking after 6pm downtown.

Mimosa's staff has been hard at work unpacking and displaying more than 1300 pounds of brand new crystals from the Tucson Gem & Mineral Show sourced from 50 different countries. Each piece has been hand selected from the sea of material available at the largest gem & mineral show in the world! Attendees will also get the chance to chat with Mimosa's owner, best-selling crystal author and teacher Ashley Leavy. After nearly two decades immersed in the crystal world, Ashley is excited to answer your biggest crystal questions – from identification tricks to tips for navigating thousands of vendors at the massive Tucson show.

Mimosa has been a downtown Madison destination since 1984 for spiritual resources including crystals, books, incense, mindful gifts and much more. We would love the opportunity to welcome you to our newest space at 409 State Street whether you've been visiting for decades or you are a first time guest!