ONLINE: Mind and Meditation
media release: Recharge Your Mind and Unlock the Freedom Within
- Get deeper insights to the mind and emotions and how it relates to stress in our lives.
- Learn ways to increase energy and productivity.
- Calm the mind with a 2-minute breathing exercise
- Enjoy effortless guided meditation for deep rest
- Explore the remarkable body-breath-mind connection
- Learn more about the Art of Living foundation and its programs that have touched millions of lives in more than 150 countries around the world.
Drop in and experience the power of your breath for yourself.
This is an online event on Zoom. Free.
Info
Health & Fitness