Mind & Meditation
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: Join Praijkta Date, a certified yoga teacher, and explore how you can move ahead in life with less stress and more joy. This class includes light to moderate yoga and breathing exercise followed by a guided meditation.
Come ready to leave the class rejuvenated. Participants should wear comfortable clothing, bring a yoga mat or towel and a water bottle. This program is free and open to the public.
Info
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Special Interests