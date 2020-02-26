Mind & Meditation

press release: Join Prajkta Date, a certified yoga teacher, and explore how you can move ahead in life with less stress and more joy. The class includes light to moderate yoga and breathing exercise followed by a guided meditation. Come ready to leave the class rejuvenated.

Participants should wear comfortable clothing, bring a yoga mat or towel and a water bottle.

Registration is required and limited to 25 participants. This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street