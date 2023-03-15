media release: The Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center invites you to join the Mind Readers book club on March 15 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. for an illuminating look into the book Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker, PhD. University of Wisconsin–Madison researchers and brain health experts Steven Barczi, MD, and Barbara Bendlin, PhD, will join the conversation. Nathaniel Chin, MD, will moderate the discussion. The event will be held live online via Zoom. Participation is free and open to all. Register: go.wisc.edu/p91923

About the book: Sleep is one of the most important but least understood aspects of our life; it enormously impacts our memory and thinking. In his book, "Why We Sleep," neuroscientist and sleep expert Matthew Walker, PhD, explores sleep and examines how it affects every facet of our physical and mental well-being. Walker is a professor of neuroscience and psychology at UC Berkeley, the director of its Sleep and Neuroimaging Lab, and a former professor of psychiatry at Harvard University.

Visit the Mind Readers webpage for more information and how to receive a discounted copy of the featured book from A Room of One’s Own bookstore or reserve through the Madison Public Library: adrc.wisc.edu/bookclub

About the speakers and moderator:

Steven Barczi, MD, is a faculty member in the Division of Geriatrics and Gerontology in the Department of Medicine. He is an attending physician at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital where he is clinical director of the Division of Geriatrics, director of the Geriatrics Patient Aligned Care Team, and director of the Sleep Telemedicine Program.

Barbara Bendlin, PhD, is a professor in the Division of Geriatrics and Gerontology within the Department of Medicine, leader of the Research Education Component (REC) in the Wisconsin ADRC and director of the UW-Madison Neuroscience & Public Policy Program. Her research focuses on the interplay of factors contributing to healthy or diseased brain aging.

Nathaniel Chin, MD, is an assistant professor in the Division of Geriatrics and Gerontology within the Department of Medicine, serves as medical director and Clinical Core Co-Leader for the Wisconsin ADRC and medical director for the Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer's Prevention (WRAP). Chin is also the host of the Wisconsin ADRC's podcast, Dementia Matters.