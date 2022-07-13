media release: July 13, 6 p.m. CT: All are invited to join the Mind Readers book club along with host Nathaniel Chin, MD, and guest authors Cindy Weinstein, PhD, and Bruce L. Miller, MD, for a discussion about their book, Finding the Right Words: A Story of Literature, Grief, and the Brain. The event will be held live online via Zoom. You do not need to read the book prior to the event and there is no cost to join the conversation. Register: adrc.wisc.edu/bookclub

About the book: Authors Cindy Weinstein and Bruce L. Miller intertwine literature, memoir and science to tell the story of Weinstein’s experience with her father’s dementia. Weinstein is a professor of literature at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California, and Miller is a neurologist and director of the Memory and Aging Center at the University of California, San Francisco. Their unique experiences and perspectives provide an enriching understanding of Alzheimer’s disease.