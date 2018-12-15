Mind Without Limits: Buddhist Meditation and the Principle of No Self

press release: With Cortland Dahl

Buddhist meditation frees the mind from stress, anxiety, and suffering and awakens a profound sense of inner calm. This journey is not based on theories and beliefs, but rather on the direct experience that arises from exploring experience in meditation.

In this daylong retreat, we will explore analytical meditation and the principle of “no-self.” This form of meditation uproots rigid and unhealthy beliefs about the self and leads to a profound shift in consciousness in which the limited beliefs we have about ourselves have dissolved and we are fully in touch with the most expansive qualities of the mind.

This daylong retreat is suitable for beginners and experienced meditators

Saturday, December 15, 9:30am—4:30pm, Tergar Madison, 301 S. Blount St., Suite 104