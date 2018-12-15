Mind Without Limits: Buddhist Meditation and the Principle of No Self
press release: With Cortland Dahl
Buddhist meditation frees the mind from stress, anxiety, and suffering and awakens a profound sense of inner calm. This journey is not based on theories and beliefs, but rather on the direct experience that arises from exploring experience in meditation.
In this daylong retreat, we will explore analytical meditation and the principle of “no-self.” This form of meditation uproots rigid and unhealthy beliefs about the self and leads to a profound shift in consciousness in which the limited beliefs we have about ourselves have dissolved and we are fully in touch with the most expansive qualities of the mind.
This daylong retreat is suitable for beginners and experienced meditators
Saturday, December 15, 9:30am—4:30pm, Tergar Madison, 301 S. Blount St., Suite 104
Base: $65 — This covers the actual cost of the program
Sponsor: $90 — This level allows us to offer a reduced price to full-time students and those on a limited income
Reduced: $35 — Reduced fee for full-time students and others with limited incomes
If the admission fee creates an obstacle to attending this event, please contact us.