RSVP for Mindful Flow Yoga

press release: A slow, mindful practice that emphasizes aligning breath and movement, slowing down and paying attention, and relaxing into your own body. All abilities are welcome as we enjoy the beauty of Olbrich's outdoor gardens and the benefits of yoga. Classes will take place virtually on Zoom in case of rain; please provide your email upon registration. Register for one or more 6-week classes as a series.

Date and Time: Wednesdays, September 9 - October 14, 6-7 p.m.

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: August 30

Price: $72 per person