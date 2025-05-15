Mindful Moments at Work: Building Resilience Through Mental Clarity

media release: In today's fast-paced world, taking care of your mental health and navigating through stress is more important than ever. This engaging webinar will guide you through mindfulness practices, emotional intelligence techniques, and actionable strategies to stay balanced and focused.

Through exercises, discussions, and a Q&A session, you'll learn how to check in with yourself, differentiate stress from burnout, and tap into your personal power and support systems. With tools like mindful breathing, journaling, and gratitude-focused transitions, this session offers a personal space for self-discovery and empowerment.

Join us to take a pause, reflect, and recharge for a more balanced mind and body.

Takeyla Benton, TruStage, as our featured speaker and Connie Gill, TruStage, as our host.