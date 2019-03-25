Mindful Moments
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Mindfulness is the art of paying attention and listening to your heart. Rather than worrying about the future or ruminating about the past, mindfulness can help you enjoy life more fully, effectively and peacefully. You can learn simple mindfulness and meditation techniques that can be incorporated into your everyday routine to reduce your stress and increase your well-being. Experience in mindfulness or meditation is not necessary. The group is led by Gloria Green.
