Mindful Movement: Intro to Qigong Practice

media release: Qigong (Chee-gong) is an ancient form of moving meditation that uses flowing movements, breath exercises, meditation and tapping to boost energy, relieve stress and balance your emotions. As a holistic health or ‘whole being’ practice, it addresses all of who you are: mind, body and spirit.

‘Qi’ means energy and ‘Gong’ means skill or cultivation; thus, Qigong is the skill of cultivating your life-force energy. Qigong recognizes our interconnectedness and draws wisdom from our natural surroundings.

This introductory workshop will give you a taste of how this simple, yet powerful practice can help you activate ‘the healer within’ by cultivating your ability to stay grounded, centered and as calm as a glacial lake. You will leave feeling relaxed yet focused for whatever lies ahead.

All ability levels welcome. Can be performed standing or seated in casual attire. Please bring a journal/notebook and come prepared to do a short portion of the workshop outdoors, weather permitting.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 & 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 : https://holywisdommonastery.org/event/mindful-movement-qigong/ $35/person, all proceeds go to Holy Wisdom Monastery

𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮: https://www.facebook.com/share/14WjSbb1ut/