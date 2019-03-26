press release: NewBridge and Alicia Ashman are pleased to be able to offer this Mindful Movement series for 2019! Join fitness and mindfulness coach Venus Washington on second and fourth Tuesdays to explore the mind/body connection.

Especially designed for seniors, but open to any adult interested. Venus will help you start wherever you are on your fitness journey (even if you haven't begun it yet). Perfect for beginners and anyone interested in getting moving and learning that how you think affects the way you move; and how you move affects the way you think.

Be prepared for movement, but at a level that's right and safe for you.

Space is limited. Register in person, online, or call the library to reserve your spot: 824-1780.