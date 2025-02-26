media release: Mindful Movements is a group for adults that focuses on self-care through guided stretching, breath exercises, relaxation and reflective writing. The group will meet Wednesday, March 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Agrace Grief Support Center.

There is no fee for these programs if a participant’s family member received hospice care from Agrace within the past 12 months; fees for others ($15) can be lowered or waived, if needed. Pre-registration is required for all groups. For details, fees or to register, email griefsupport@agrace.org or call (608) 327-7110.