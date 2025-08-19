RSVP for Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction

media release: Mindfulness can be a powerful tool to identify your physical, mental, and emotional habits and needs. Becoming more familiar with your own mind and its patterns can help you relate more directly to whatever is happening in your life – including difficulty and pain – and discover greater balance and ease. Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) was created in 1979 and has been widely taught and scientifically studied around the world; research has shown positive improvements in physical and psychological symptoms.

Good news: You don’t need to “clear your mind.” You don’t need special equipment. This class is experiential and focuses on real-time mindfulness practice, including sitting and movement, plus time for reflection and dialogue. Come as you are – even thoughts, emotions and pain can be avenues for discovering more wisdom and compassion.

Yes, the time commitment is significant; that’s part of this “official” MBSR curriculum offering and what has made it impactful for so many people.

8 sessions held Sep. 2 through Oct. 21 on Tues. evenings from 6:00 – 8:30 pm

In-person at Holy Wisdom Monastery

Plus a special “Day of Mindfulness” will be held on Sat., Oct. 11, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

$385 per person, includes all sessions and lunch on Sat., Oct. 11 (Scholarships available – please don’t let the cost hold you back)

Optional: $22/person/dinner

Please register by Aug. 19, 2025. Class size is limited to 12 and registration will close when full.

Learn More & Register: https://holywisdommonastery.org/event/mindfulness-based-stress-reduction/2025-08-26/

