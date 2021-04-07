ONLINE: Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction

press release: This informational session is offered for anyone considering exploring mindfulness, taking a mindfulness course, or wanting to learn about the Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) program. Benefits of mindfulness and structures of our classes will be discussed, and time for questions will be included.

This course will take place in a live, online session that will not be recorded to maintain confidentiality. You will need access to an internet connection along with a computer or tablet that can run the Zoom application.

Information and registration for Spring 2021 online Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) at this link: Spring 2021 MBSR

