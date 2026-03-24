media release:

Mindfulness for Neurodivergent Professionals (sponsored by Disability:IN Wisconsin)

This session introduces a modern, workplace-friendly approach to mindfulness that goes far beyond meditation. Participants learn quick, realistic ways to regulate their nervous systems during the workday such as a one-minute breathing reset before a stressful meeting, mindful transitions between tasks, and simple environmental supports (sound, plants, sensory cues, and other options appropriate to the workplace).

Emily Honor Hubbard is a mindfulness facilitator and personal development expert specializing in executive functioning skills for both neurodivergent and neurotypical professionals. She also has ADHD and autism. With a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and published research on empathy development in engineers, Emily brings a unique multicultural perspective shaped by three years living in Mexico City and her experience working at Ford.