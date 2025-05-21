RSVP for Mindfulness in Nature: Roots of Awareness

media release: Saturday, May 24, 1–4 p.m. Mindfulness helps reduce stress and improve physical and mental health using a moment-to-moment awareness of one’s experience without judgment. Mindfulness In Nature uses nature for all practices (sitting, standing, and moving). Monthly series runs through October. No experience needed. Instructor: Roger Reynolds, certified natural mindfulness guide. Outdoor class. Fee: $10. Register by May 21. Meet at the Visitor Center.