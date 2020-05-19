ONLINE: Mindfulness & Meditation to Manage Stress

press release: In these uncertain times, many of us are in the same position: hunkered down, trying to get a handle on our new reality. Like organizations and businesses across the globe, we at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have made changes to keep our campus and community healthy and safe. While gifted UW researchers identify ways to understand and develop a vaccine for COVID-19, our campus experts are finding new, innovative ways to support and connect with Wisconsin residents.

We are pleased to introduce Badger Talks LIVE…. a new Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times.

Follow us at https://www.facebook.com/ UWConnects/ and tune in to engage with UW– Madison faculty and staff experts on a variety of interesting, helpful and fun topics.

May 19:Psychologist Bob McGrath will discuss the many benefits of living mindfully and practicing meditation, not only during challenging times, but as a daily practice to manage stress and help learn how to live in the moment. The talk will include an overview of different types of meditation – Mindful Meditation, Loving Kindness Compassion Meditation, and Moving Meditation—along with a guided meditation experience that will incorporate some of the different forms.

This talk will take place here on the UW Connects Facebook page.

Robert McGrath, Psy D, ABPP is a licensed psychologist providing Mind/Body Wellness Services at University Health Services. Robert has expertise in health psychology, positive psychology, authentic happiness, mind/body wellness and stress management.

Welcome and introductions by Stephanie Kressin, a second year Psychology student in the UW-Madison College of Letters & Science who is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.