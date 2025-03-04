Mindfulness and the Microbiome

media release: Join Dr. Richie Davidson and Dr. Jo Handelsman as they explore the intricate connection between the microbiome and mindfulness, and the immense impact they both have on our wellbeing. This is the third and final part of our three-part microbiome miniseries!

This is a free event. Registration is requested. Due to increased interest, we will be livestreaming this event in addition to an in-person audience. Please register for the event to receive the webinar link.

We value inclusion and access for all participants. If you would like to request reasonable accommodations to enhance your participation experience, please email idhub@wid.wisc.edu no later than 2 weeks prior to the event. This event is wheelchair accessible.