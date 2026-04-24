Mindfulness Movement

media release: Gently awaken your body’s energy using ancient Asian meridian and chakra practices through stretching, tapping, movement and vibration. Calm your mind and breath with mindful awareness as you tune into and unblock your energy systems. Enjoy easy, focused movements. Created with LGBTQ+ older adults (50+) in mind. Allies are welcome.

Starting 5/4 for 4-weeks, skipping Memorial Day.

Classes are free with registration highly recommended*. This is a weekly introduction to gauge interest. If it proves popular, it will be continued on a monthly or bi-monthly basis. Help us spread the word!

*Maximum registration is 20. Please register so that we know how many are coming. Minimum registration is 5. Those who register will be notified if the class needs to be cancelled due to low registration.