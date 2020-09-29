ONLINE: Mindfulness, Stress and Social Connection

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1shXnjzMSzOGnfywExpz9A

press release: In these challenging times, many of us face increased stress and anxiety, and in combination with decreased social connection, these challenges can become overwhelming. In this talk, we learn about how certain forms of stress arise from our thoughts, and how simple mindfulness practices can prove helpful. We will also examine the relationship between social connectivity and our ability to manage stress, and how the style of awareness cultivated through mindfulness practices can enhance our sense of social connection. Register online at madisonseniorcenter.org or email lhunt@cityofmadison.com. (Max. 100 people)

John Dunne (PhD 1999, Harvard University) holds the Distinguished Chair in Contemplative Humanities, a newly endowed position created through the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He also holds a co-appointment in the new Department of Asian Languages & Cultures. John Dunne’s work focuses on Buddhist philosophy and contemplative practice, especially in dialog with Cognitive Science and Psychology. His publications appear in venues ranging across both the Humanities and the Sciences, and they include works on Buddhist philosophy, contemplative practice and their interpretation within scientific contexts.